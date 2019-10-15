Mumbai city news: Man ‘kills brother-in-law inside police station’

A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death inside the detention room of the Nalasopara police station at 4.15 pm on Monday.

The victim, Akash Kolekar, was detained after his wife, Komal, committed suicide Sunday, police said.

“She hanged herself at their apartment in Dhanajay Naka, after which her family came to the police station and blamed Akash. He was then brought to the police station and we were interrogating him,” said an officer.

But the woman’s brother, Ravindra Shankar Kale, came to the police station and requested police personnel to let him meet his brother-in-law. “Kale, who had brought a knife, suddenly started stabbing Akash,” added an officer.

Kale was taken into custody while Akash was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

A police officer said, “Komal’s family members were against her marriage. As she was unhappy with him, she committed suicide, which angered Kale and he planned to kill him.”