Mumbai: Man kills 3-year-old by throwing her from seventh-floor window

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl died after she was allegedly thrown off a seventh-floor window by her father’s friend in Colaba on Saturday evening.

Advertising

While the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, accused Anil Chugani, who is in his early 40s, has been arrested for murder, said the police.

Residents and security guards at Ashoka Apartments heard a loud thump around 7 pm when Shanaya Hathiramani fell on the road, the police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

A resident at Ashoka Apartments said that Chugani was a childhood friend of Shanaya’s father Prem Hathiramani, who lives in the adjacent Sangam Bhavan building and runs an import-export business.

Advertising

Chugani, the police said, would regularly invite Hathiramani’s children — twin girls and an older son — over to his home to play.

A building resident, who did not wish to be named, said that a domestic help took the three children to Chugani’s home on Saturday evening.

“The children were in the living room when Chugani allegedly took Shanaya into a bedroom and threw her out of the window,” he claimed.

Chugani, who had returned to India a few years ago after spending years in Morocco, will be produced in court on Sunday.