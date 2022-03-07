Mumbai: Man killed, son injured in attack over Rs 35,000

March 7, 2022 2:56:37 am
A man was stabbed to death and his son injured in Null Bazaar market in south Mumbai on Saturday morning allegedly by a 24-year-old man out on bail in a rape case. The deceased, Babuji Qureshi, 50, and his son Chotu, 25, are fruit vendors. The accused allegedly killed the duo because they were asking him to return fruits worth Rs 35,000 he had borrowed from them. Hours after the incident, the accused was arrested in Kandivali. A passerby recorded a one minute video of the murder that surfaced on social media.
The incident took place at 8.30 am in a lane known as matka gully. The accused is also a fruit vendor who ran his stall next to the deceased. The police said Sohrab used a butcher’s knife and a fruit knife to attack them. He stabbed both three to four times and fled from the spot, police said. Chotu is said to be out of danger. “The accused is booked in a case under the POCSO Act for raping a minor girl in 2018. He was out on bail in the case,” added a police officer from JJ Marg police station.
