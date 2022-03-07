Mumbai: Man killed, son injured in attack over Rs 35,000

A man was stabbed to death and his son injured in Null Bazaar market in south Mumbai on Saturday morning allegedly by a 24-year-old man out on bail in a rape case. The deceased, Babuji Qureshi, 50, and his son Chotu, 25, are fruit vendors. The accused allegedly killed the duo because they were asking him to return fruits worth Rs 35,000 he had borrowed from them. Hours after the incident, the accused was arrested in Kandivali. A passerby recorded a one minute video of the murder that surfaced on social media.