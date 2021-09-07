Mumbai: Man killed over Rs 1.5 lakh

A 38-year-old driver from Uttar Pradesh, who had come to Tulinj in Vasai for his nephew’s engagement, was allegedly killed by a rickshaw driver who owed him Rs 1.5 lakh and was not able to pay it back on time.

The deceased, Bholenath Goswami, was from Bhadohi. He had lent money to two persons, including the arrested accused Mukesh Gupta, a 32-year-old rickshaw driver who stays in Ambedkar Nagar, Thane.

Goswami and Gupta are from the same village. A year ago, the former had lent him Rs 1.5 lakh, but Gupta was unable to return the money.

On August 28, Goswami went missing and his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police.

During the investigation, the police found discrepancies in Gupta’s story and during questioning, he confessed to the crime.

“Gupta took us to the spot where he killed Goswami. We found the body. He got Goswami drunk, strangled him in his rickshaw and left the body in the bushes in Waliv,” said Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station.