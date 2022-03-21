Mumbai: Man killed over money for alcohol, eight arrested

A 29-year-old real estate agent was allegedly lynched to death by eight people near Seven Bungalows area in Andheri. Police said that the incident took place following a verbal altercation when the victim demanded money for alcohol. The incident took place late on Friday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The deceased identified as Suraj Sanjay Jhinjotia celebrated Holi along with his friends at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in Four bungalows. “He was in an inebriated state when the incident took place,” said a senior police inspector Siraaj Inamdaar of Versova police station.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of murder and rioting under the Indian Penal Code. “Singh and his seven other accomplices have been placed under arrest. We are trying to identify if there are more persons involved,” said an officer.