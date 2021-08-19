Mumbai: Man killed over mobile phone repair

A man was stabbed to death over servicing of a mobile phone at Mankhurd on Monday. Four persons have been arrested in this connection.

The deceased, Akbar Ali (24), and his brother Mohammad went to a mobile shop at Mankhurd to get the latter’s phone repaired. The brothers were unhappy with the repair work and eventually got into an argument with the four persons, including the shop’s owner and his friends. The argument soon escalated into a physical fight.

One of the four accused then pulled out a skewer from a nearby kabab shop and stabbed Ali on his chest. Ali was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An officer of Mankhurd police said a case of murder has been registered. Senior Inspector Prakash Choughule said they have arrested the four accused. The deceased was a daily wage labourer and had four cases registered against him as well, the officer added.