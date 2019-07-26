Mumbai: Man killed in house collapse after quake

A 55-year-old man was killed by falling debris after the building he was in collapsed following an earthquake in Dahanu on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The earthquake, epicentered near Dahanu, was initially recorded as 4.8 but later classified as 3.8 on the Richter scale, with at least three aftershocks, the Palghar collector’s office said.

Rishya Meghawale and his wife Barki Meghawale (50) were in a wooden house in Bhonpada village, close to Gondpada in Nagzhari panchayat. “Rishya and Barki had taken their cattle out and, on the way back, decided to rest in the shed. When the earthquake started, Barki rushed out but Rishya got trapped under falling debris. The building collapsed around him and by the time we pulled him out, he was already dead,” said Vijay Meghawale, Rishya’s younger brother.

Four tremors measuring 3.8, 3.1, 2.99 and 2.7 respectively on the Richter scale were registered in 17 villages in Dahanu and 8 villages in Talasari on Wednesday night. While villages in Talasari didn’t feel the impact, those in Dahanu felt the full force. “All of us woke up in the middle of the night. The earthquakes had become common but not a single tremor was recorded in June. We don’t know what is causing this and it is really scary,” said Vinod Ghimbat, a resident of Bhonpada.

While residents said they kept feeling tremors on Thursday, Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde said tremors were not recorded on Thursday.

“The villagers had been given tarpaulin sheets to make tents as shelters, but a month of no tremors did away all of that. I am going to restart a survey of the damage caused to houses and to ensure that platforms are built to make tents in each of the 25 villages,” Shinde said.

However, residents said they have not received any help.

“We have two tiny sheets of tarpaulin for a village of 250 people. How do you expect us to make a shelter? We asked authorities to give us more, but they said there was no need and that we were panicking. Now my uncle is dead,” Bhima Meghawale, the deceased’s niece, said.

Experts said a dormant fault line in the region had become active in December 2018 and is causing the earthquakes in the region. There were as many as six to seven tremors in one day in the area till May 2019, but there was a brief pause in June.

“We are not yet sure as to why the earthquakes have started, but we are monitoring the region and all of our agencies are activated. Once we start getting data of the current earthquakes, we will be able to analyse them,” said an official in the Disaster Management Cell of the Palghar district administration.

Shinde said local officials and engineers would visit houses in the affected areas on Friday to identify damage to structures. “If we find the structures weak, we will ensure that there are enough shelters available,” he said.

In February, a 2-year-old had died while fleeing his house when the region experienced earthquake tremors.

The highest tremor recorded in the area was 4.3 on the Richter scale on March 1. The region has faced over 100 micro-quakes in the past eight months, experts claim.