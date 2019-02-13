Mumbai: Man killed for refusing to partake in theft, 1 held

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his relative for refusing to partake in a theft in Trombay, police said Tuesday. The accused was arrested by Mumbai crime branch and produced in court which sent him to police custody.

Advertising

Fekir Mohamed was stabbed to death with a knife Monday allegedly after an argument with his relative and partner Anwar Miyyan Shaikh, a resident of Chitah camp, police said. Several cases of theft are registered against the duo, police said.

The two men, police said, used to commit thefts together and were arrested by the Pune police. They had managed to secure bail only two months ago. “After they stepped out of jail, Fekir refused to steal and wanted to do something else. It reportedly didn’t go well with Shaikh, due to which they had a fight on Monday. Shaikh reportedly abused Fekir and his wife, before stabbing the 35-year-old to death,” a police officer said. Fekir was taken to Shatabdi hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to police, Shaikh was planning to escape, but was caught by crime branch officials from Chitah camp and handed over to Trombay police.

Advertising

Senior Police Inspector Prakash Salvi of Trombay police station said, “As they had several cases registered against them with railway and city police, both of them were externed from the city two years ago.”