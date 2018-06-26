Mumbai: Man killed as car hits divider

A man died after his car hit a divider late Sunday while he was on way to Kalyan from Badlapur, police said. The car skid and hit the road divider, causing the accident, police said. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Thanage (48).

“While the car belonged to Thanage, a driver was driving it. The incident occurred around hotel Neelam in Ulhasnagar. The car skid to save a two-wheeler that suddenly came in front of it… Because of the heavy rain, the driver couldn’t see and rammed into a nearby divider,” an officer from the central police station said.

Thanage, who was accompanied by a friend, was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

“The other two are critical. We have lodged an accidental death report,” said an officer from the central police station.

