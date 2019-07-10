Mumbai: Man jumps off train to nab cellphone thief, dies

A 53-year-old man died after he jumped off a local train while chasing a mobile phone thief at Charni Road station, police said Tuesday. Police have arrested two persons for the theft.

Advertising

Shakil Shaikh, a resident of Goregaon West, was traveling to Churchgate on Sunday. Around 6.40 am, just as the local train had departed from Charni Road station, a man standing on the footboard of the local train allegedly snatched his phone and jumped off, police said. According to police, Shaikh also jumped off the train to nab the man, but slipped and fell on the tracks. He was rushed to G T Hospital, but declared dead.

Using CCTV footage, the GRP identified the thief as Nallasopara-resident Shivam Singh. On Monday, Vilas Chaughule, Senior Inspector of Bandra railway police station, led a team to Singh’s house and arrested him and his twin brother Satyam. “Both men were in the train at the time. It was Shivam who had snatched the phone,” he said. The two men have been booked for theft and culpable homicide not amounting to murder