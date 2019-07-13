Mumbai: Man jumps into sea, body washes ashore after hours

A 25-YEAR-OLD man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the sea from Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Friday.

The police said that the deceased, Parth Somani, hired a taxi and got off at the Sea Link complaining of chest pain. He then jumped into the sea around 1.30 pm.

Somani, who is originally from Kutch in Gujarat, was staying at a hostel in Mulund. He was employed at a chartered accountant’s office.

“He had come to Bandra on Friday. He hired a cab from Mehboob Studio and asked the driver to take him to Mulund via Worli. After they reached Worli, he asked the driver to take him back to Bandra. While they were on the sea link, Somani complained of chest pain and asked the driver to stop. As soon as the taxi stopped near pole number 52, Somani got off and jumped into the sea,” said an officer from Worli police. Afraid, the taxi driver fled from the spot. An onlooker went on to inform the Police Control Room.

A massive search operation ensued. Teams of Navy divers, Coast Guard and flood rescue were sent to the spot to conduct search and rescue operations. Around 4.30 pm, a helicopter was pressed into service.

“As the taxi driver had escaped, locating him was important. With the help of CCTV camera footage, we identified the vehicle registration number of the taxi. The driver was brought in for interrogation. He handed us a pouch that Somani was carrying. It contained some documents, through which he was identified and his family contacted,” said the officer.

Around 8 pm, Somani’s body washed ashore at Bandra Bandstand. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police said that no suicide note has been found. A case of accidental death report has been registered.a