Mumbai: Man jailed for passing lewd remarks at girl

A MAN was sentenced to six months in jail for passing lewd comments at a minor in 2014. On February 28, 2014, the girl, then 17, was walking past a store near her house when the accused passed remarks about her clothes. She told her mother about it. A few days later, on March 3, the girl was going to college when the accused, Krushna Bhagat, who was with some friends on his bike, again passed remarks at her. The girl and her mother then approached the Colaba police.

A special court found Bhagat guilty under Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sentenced him to six months in jail. He was also directed to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to the girl within a month of the order, failing which he will undergo six more months’ imprisonment.

