Mumbai: Death by negligence charge against Rajat Bedi after pedestrian hit by his car succumbs

The pedestrian who was hit by actor Rajat Bedi’s car succumbed at a government hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night, after which police added charges of death due to negligence against Bedi on Wednesday.

The police said they would arrest Bedi if it is ascertained that he was at fault. Milind Kurde, senior inspector of D N Nagar police station, confirmed the development.

According to the police, the accident took place around 6.30 pm on Monday near Shitladevi bus stop on the link road in Andheri West.

Bedi was heading home to Juhu after some work when he hit the pedestrian. The victim was identified as Rajesh Bauddha, 39, alias Rajesh Doot, a labourer. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“After the accident, Bedi rushed the victim to Cooper Hospital and then came to the police station to report the matter. The actor claimed that the pedestrian was drunk and suddenly came in front of the car and was jaywalking. We will find out who is negligent but as per prima facie evidence, we registered an FIR against Bedi,” said an officer.

The FIR has been registered under Section 304A and of the IPC and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving, causing grievous hurt. “We checked the CCTV cameras but did not get any lead. We are trying to find witnesses in the case,” said the officer.