Mumbai: 23-yr-old held for rape, murder of five year old

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering a five-year-old girl. The police said the accused kidnapped the girl while she was sleeping on the footpath with her parents.

Advertising

The incident came to light around 5 am on Thursday, when the girl’s father woke up and found the child missing.

“Initially, the father, along with the other family members, tried to locate her. Later, the father approached the police and registered a case of kidnapping,” said an officer.

Within two hours, the police were informed about a body that had been found close by.

“The girl’s body had no clothes on. It was found within 100 metre from where she had been sleeping. A post-mortem has been conducted,” said an officer.

Preliminary reports confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered. Sections of rape and murder were then added to the kidnapping case registered earlier.

Eight teams were formed to locate the accused and the police started scrutinising CCTV footage of cameras installed in the locality.

“The footage showed a man moving towards a secluded lane, along with the girl. Following this, several footpath dwellers were brought to the police station and one person confessed to the crime. He was then arrested,” said the

Additional Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Shisve (central region).

The man is said to have told the police that he had picked up the five-year-old while she was sleeping. The man took the child to the secluded lane and then raped her.

When he realised that the child would be able to identify him, he decided to kill her.

Advertising

After killing the girl, the man went back to where he had been sleeping, along with his wife and three daughters.