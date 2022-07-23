Mumbai: Man held for killing neighbour in Dharavi

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 26-year-old neighbour in Dharavi.The police said the incident took place early Saturday following a quarrel between the two as the accused and his friend were talking loudly outside the deceased’s house, disturbing his sleep. The accused, Malesh Chitakandi, works as a delivery boy with a leading online shopping company. He and the deceased, Vimal Raj Nadar, stayed at Kamraj chawl on 90 feet road in Dharavi.

Senior Inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar of Dharavi police station said, “The two did not go along well and there were constant fights between them.”

“Around 3 am on Saturday, Chitakandi was sitting with his friend near Nadar’s house. As the two were talking loudly, Nadar woke up… He stepped outside the house and yelled at them, asking them to leave.”

An argument ensued, Kandalgaonkar said. “The two started fighting. Chitakandi’s friend and Nadar’s relative had to intervene and stop them. Following this, Chitakandi left.”

Within minutes, he returned with a stump and hit Nadar on the back of his head. As Nadar fell on the floor, Chitakandi left, the police said, adding that the deceased was lying there till 5 am when local residents spotted him and rushed him to Sion hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Kandalgaonkar said, “We were informed by the hospital… we registered a case of murder and started looking for the culprit.” A team was sent to Chitakandi’s house, where his brother claimed that he had gone to work. “When we searched the house, we found him and took him to the police station,” said an officer. The accused was then arrested and produced in court, which remanded him in police custody.