Mumbai: Man held in UP village for killing live-in partner in Vasai flat last month

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch traced and arrested a 36-year-old man from Basti in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old woman with whom he was in a live-in relationship.

The man killed his partner because she was demanding a lot of money from him for modelling and also because he did not like her talking to other men, police said. The murder took place last month in a flat in Vasai and came to light only after a pungent stench emanating from the flat disturbed the neighbours.

The arrested accused, Vishal Thakur, and the deceased, Varsha Goyal, used to stay on rent in a building in Adani apartment in Jeevan Nagar in Vasai. Goyal, a native of Madhya Pradesh and a college drop-out, came to Mumbai in 2017 to become a model. While searching for accommodation, she met Thakur who was in the business of taking up contractual work for supplying material needed in construction business.

According to Thakur, the couple had been in a live-in relationship since 2017. He told police that lately, Goyal had started asking him for Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for becoming a model. Thakur also said that she used to chat with other men that he did not like, police said.

Thakur confessed to the police that he strangled Goyal to death and fled from their rented apartment to his village in Basti. He was arrested with the help of local Special Task Force (STF) in UP. The police said the murder took place sometime between October 8 and October 20, when the stench from their flat alerted the neigbours who called the police. The body was found wrapped in a bedsheet inside the couple’s bathroom.