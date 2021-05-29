Mumbai: Man held in drugs case booked for forgery

According to the police, on February 2, a team of crime branch unit 3 arrested Ahmad with 21.5 kg of Ganja worth Rs 4.3 lakh from Tardeo area.

A teenager arrested in a drugs case by the Mumbai crime branch unit 3 has now been booked for forgery by Azad Maidan police after he allegedly submitted a forged birth certificate in court in a bid to get legal remedies for being “minor”.

The accused was identified as Sahil Ahmad, 19, a resident of Ulhasnagar.

The police said that when he was produced in court, his lawyer produced a birth certificate issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. As per the certificate, the accused’s birthday was March 18, 2003, and his age was 17 years and 11 months. The court hence ordered to produce him in a juvenile court and he was in their custody.

During verification of documents, the juvenile court summoned the college administration in Gorakhpur, where he had taken admission. On scrutinising documents, it was revealed that he had fudged his date of birth on the documents.

“Although he knew that he had completed 18 years of age, he forged his birth certificate to be a minor. Despite knowing that the birth certificate was forged, he submitted the document in court in a bid to get legal benefit of being a minor and mislead the police. Hence he has been booked for forgery. Probe is on,” said a police officer.