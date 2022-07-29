Man held in Mumbai for slitting girlfriend’s throat over suspected affair

Kurar police in Mumbai arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a woman with whom he was in a relationship after he began to suspect her fidelity, officers said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.30 am on Thursday at Anand Chawl, Gokul Nagar in Kandivali (East). The deceased, Manisha Jaiswar (27), was alone at home when her boyfriend, Akhileshkumar Gautam (24), a technician helper, allegedly slit her throat with a knife after a verbal spat, officers revealed.

“The two were in a relationship for some years. But he suspected her of having an affair with some other person due to which they had fights,” said a senior inspector at Kurar police station.

“The accused had left no clues behind, but we traced him, based on technical evidence, from Mankhurd within 12 hours,” an assistant inspector said. Manisha is survived by her parents who were in the village at the time of the incident.