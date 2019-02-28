Mumbai: Man held for using fake ID card of custom officer and red beacon

A 41-year-old man was arrested for fraudulently using a red beacon and identity card of a government official, Mahim police said Wednesday.

The accused, Amarjit Singh Raghuvanshi, a resident of Antop Hill, was allegedly using the fake identity card to claim benefits of a government employee, especially at toll plazas, for the last four years. The fake identity card reportedly indicated that the driver was employed with the Mumbai branch of Customs and Central Excise, Government of India.

According to the police, Raghuvanshi was caught last week when he allegedly tried to use a red beacon to get out of a traffic congestion at T H Katariya Marg in Mahim.

In a statement to the police, constable Sachin Ghadge said Raghuvanshi was arrested in Mahim and that his Maruti Esteem car also had a red beacon atop. “He was stuck in traffic, and in order to get some movement, he had used the siren to alert the traffic constables,” he said.

During questioning, Raghuvanshi reportedly told the police that he was employed as a contractual driver with the customs department in 2015.

He claimed to have made the fake identity card during his service period, sub-inspector Anjali Wani, Mahim police station, said.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 170 (personating a public servant), 465 (forgery) and 467 (forgery of valuable security), police said.

The car, red beacon and identity card have been seized, they said.