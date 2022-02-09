Mumbai: Man held for trying to enter police commissioner’s office with a knife

A 37-year-old man has been arrested by Azad Maidan police for allegedly trying to enter the Mumbai police commissioner’s office with a knife and a lighter.

The accused, identified as Anil Gora, was trying to clear the security check of the police commissionerate at 6pm, when he was caught by personnel at the main gate.

“He was arrested under relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act and subsequently released on bail,” said senior police inspector Bhushan Belnekar. “He stays in Palghar district and when we asked him as to why he was entering the CP office, he claimed that he wanted to meet a senior official and when we enquired which officer, he told us that he wanted to meet ‘bade sahab’ which is the police commissioner and when we asked for the reason, he had no answer to that,” he said.