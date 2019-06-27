Mumbai: Man held for trolling, abusing Marathi actor

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly trolling and posting abusive messages on videos posted by a prominent Marathi actor.

Satish Narude Patil, a crane operator from Aurangabad, was arrested on Monday. He was, however, released on bail hours after his arrest as it is a bailable offence.

The actor has been uploading videos on social media about ways to treat epilepsy. While most of her videos were in Marathi, earlier this month, she had put out a video in Hindi, leading to thousands of people posting abusive messages on the actor’s social feed.

“The actor was trolled by Marathi speaking people, after she posted a video in Hindi. Thousands commented on her videos and the trolled images of the actor went viral on social media. Comments like ‘leave India if you can’t speak Marathi’ and ‘she wants work in Bollywood and has thus released a video in Hindi’ were made,” said a police officer.

The actor approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who asked the Mumbai Police to probe the matter. The Goregaon police subsequently registered a case on charges of stalking and outraging the modesty of a woman under the IPC and IT act.

Investigators came across thousands of individuals who have left abusive messages on the actor’s timeline and are deliberating on how to act against them. The police have initiated action against the most abusive stalkers, leading to Patil’s arrest.

“She had submitted a bunch of printouts comprising the comments made against her. We have started prioritising the harassers on the basis of how abusive their messages are. Patil was arrested as he had posted multiple abusive messages on her trolled images and videos,” said an officer.

The police claimed that they are on the look out for more people. “We are now looking for other harassers and teams will be dispatched as and when we get their respective addresses,” the officer added.