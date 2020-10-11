Mumbai: Man held for stealing Rs 80,000 from relative of Covid patient

During the investigation, the crime branch checked CCTV camera footage of over 100 cameras installed between Goregaon and Andheri before they zeroed in on the accused, Irfan Pathan, travelling in an autorickshaw. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police crime branch on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old Goregaon resident for allegedly stealing from the relatives of patients admitted at Covid-19 hospitals in the city.

According to Inspector Mahesh Tawde, in-charge crime branch (unit XII), an FIR had been registered at Dindoshi police station on October 4 after a man lost Rs 80,000 he was carrying to pay for the treatment of his relative, admitted at a private Covid-19 hospital, besides his mobile phone and some important documents.

During the investigation, the crime branch checked CCTV camera footage of over 100 cameras installed between Goregaon and Andheri before they zeroed in on the accused, Irfan Pathan, travelling in an autorickshaw.

“We could see half of the vehicle’s registration number, based on which we short-listed the vehicle used by the accused. Eventually, based on further information, we identified Pathan and arrested him,” an officer said.

During interrogation, the police found the autorickshaw in which the accused was travelling after committing the theft was stolen. “Pathan had also stolen another autorickshaw and hidden it in Malad. This helped us solve two cases registered in connection with these stolen vehicles,” the officer said.

The accused was later handed over to the Dindoshi police, where the FIR related to the theft at the hospital was registered. At least 30 cases, majority of which are related to theft, are registered against Pathan, the police said.

