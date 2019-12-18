Mumbai: Man held for stalking, harassing radio jockey

This comes a day after five home guard officials were arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in connection with the Rs 4 crore attendance scam there. This comes a day after five home guard officials were arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in connection with the Rs 4 crore attendance scam there.

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a 28-year-old radio jockey from Mumbai.

The police said that the accused, who was arrested on December 14, has confessed to harassing more than 50 women across the country by getting in touch with them on matrimonial websites, taking financial help from them and then fleeing with the money. If a woman refused to give him money, he would harass her.

The cyber team of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said the accused, a graduate in business administration, had earlier worked in Chennai.

Over a year ago, he got married and shifted to Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. “The accused claimed he used a Marathi name to target woman from Maharashtra. Likewise, he changed names on the basis of the woman’s location he

is planning to target,” said an officer.

On November 11, a case of stalking, harassment and criminal intimidation was registered by the police after the radio jockey approached them with a complaint. The complainant, in her statement, alleged she came across the accused on a matrimonial website around one-and-a-half years ago. He introduced himself as a businessman from Chennai.

As the radio jockey and the accused started chatting, they went on to share contact numbers. “One day, the accused started demanding money from her and asked for her bank account details. The victim refused and stopped talking to him. She later blocked him,” said Inspector Pramod Khopikar.

The man then started harassing her with multiple messages and emails. He also threatened to morph her pictures and post them on social media. When she did not pay attention to his threats, he posted her morphed images on social media. Following this, she approached the police.

The police went on to trace the accused to Vijaywada. To confirm that they have their man, officers initially posed as a delivery boy and an official from an application-based cab company, where the accused worked. “Once we were sure that he was staying in the house, we sent a team, arrested him and brought him to Mumbai on Tuesday,” said an officer.

“He has targeted 50 to 55 women. Among them, four are from Maharashtra,” Khopikar said.

