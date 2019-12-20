Mumbai: Man held for ‘smuggling’ gold worth Rs 1.35 crore

Officials said the accused, Gaurav Dilip More, was caught on Wednesday after he landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai. (Representative Image) Officials said the accused, Gaurav Dilip More, was caught on Wednesday after he landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai. (Representative Image)

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the airport customs arrested a businessman for allegedly attempting to smuggle gold jewellery worth Rs 1.35 crore.

Officials said the accused, Gaurav Dilip More, was caught on Wednesday after he landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai.

“We had information about him, on the basis of which we stopped him at the airport,” an officer of the AIU said. “When we checked his handbag, we found a 24 KT (karat) crude gold chain with a purity of 99.9, weighing 3,377 grams, along with 18 KT assorted gold jewellery, weighing 768.78 grams.”

More’s statement was recorded under section 18 of Customs Act 1962, in which he confessed to smuggling and said the recovered goods were intended to be brought into the country to evade payment of Customs duty, the officer added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App