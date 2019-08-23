Mumbai: Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ stray dog

The Kharghar police arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of bestiality on Wednesday night, after he allegedly sexually assaulted a female stray dog on August 14.

Police said the accused, Munna Singh (22), a native resident of Bihar, was remanded to five days’ police custody on Thursday.

“The incident was brought to our notice by activist Vijay Rangare and people from PETA. We arrested the accused after identifying him,” a Navi Mumbai police officer said.

PETA activist Meet Ashar said the accused was caught on camera forcing himself on the animal.

“Those who took the video went to police on August 16, but their complaint was registered only on August 21 after we intervened,” said the PETA activist.

Singh was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to police custody. “The accused seems to be a repeat offender. We are investigating if he has targeted other animals or people. As of now, we have booked him for unnatural sexual assault,” the officer said.