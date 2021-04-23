Mumbai: Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor

The accused was produced before a sessions court on Friday and remanded in police custody. (Photo: Representational)

A 65-year-old labourer was arrested by the Oshiwara police on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Andheri (West).

He was produced before a sessions court on Friday and remanded in police custody.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 am in an isolated area near a construction site.

The matter came to light when someone spotted the incident and took photos for the purpose of evidence. The girl’s mother is the complainant in the case.

“The accused lured her with chocolate and sexually assaulted her. We have booked him for rape and molestation under IPC and POCSO Act,” said Sanjay Bendale, senior police inspector, Oshiwara police station.

The girl and the accused have been sent for medical test at a government hospital.