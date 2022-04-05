Mumbai: Man held for sexually assaulting 4 minor boys

The Mumbai Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting four minor boys, aged between nine and twelve years old, over a period of time in the eastern suburbs of the city. The police said the man allegedly lured the boys under the pretext of giving them Rs 50 each to have falooda.

According to the police officials, the incidents of sexual assaults took place between March 24 and 31. “The accused is a relative of one of the victims and he took the nine-year-old to his room by offering him Rs 50 to eat falooda where he allegedly molested him,” said a police officer.

The nine-year-old then went back home and complained to his mother about the incident after which she confronted him. Subsequently, it came to light that the 30-year-old had sexually exploited three other minor boys.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the nine-year-old’s mother, a case was registered under Section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. “The accused was then apprehended and placed under arrest,” said an officer.