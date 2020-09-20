scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Top news

Mumbai: Man held for ‘selling off’ 1993 blast convict Memon’s grave, three more of his family

The accused was identified as Parvez Sarkare, said DCP (Zone II) Rajiv Jain. Police are searching for another former trustee, named by Memon's cousin in his complaint to LT Marg police station.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | September 20, 2020 1:06:45 am
Mumbai Police, Yakub Memon's grave, 1993 blast convict, Mumbai news, Indian express newsAccording to police, the complaint stated that Sarkare used forged paperwork and sold four othas or graves that were reserved by the Memon family. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a former trustee of the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust for allegedly “selling off” four graves, including one belonging to 1993 blast convict Yakub Memon in Bada Qabrastan at Marine Lines, using forged papers. Memon was hanged and buried in 2015.

The accused was identified as Parvez Sarkare, said DCP (Zone II) Rajiv Jain. Police are searching for another former trustee, named by Memon’s cousin in his complaint to LT Marg police station.

According to police, the complaint stated that Sarkare used forged paperwork and sold four othas or graves that were reserved by the Memon family.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said after the relative, Mohammad Memon, found out about this, he lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered in March. The complaint stated that the graves were sold for Rs 5 lakh to distant relatives of the Memons, police added.

Police have written to the qabrastan authorities asking them not to carry out burials in these four graves as the matter was under investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 19: Latest News

Advertisement