Mumbai: Man held for ‘selling off’ 1993 blast convict Memon’s grave, three more of his family

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a former trustee of the Juma Masjid of Bombay Trust for allegedly “selling off” four graves, including one belonging to 1993 blast convict Yakub Memon in Bada Qabrastan at Marine Lines, using forged papers. Memon was hanged and buried in 2015.

The accused was identified as Parvez Sarkare, said DCP (Zone II) Rajiv Jain. Police are searching for another former trustee, named by Memon’s cousin in his complaint to LT Marg police station.

According to police, the complaint stated that Sarkare used forged paperwork and sold four othas or graves that were reserved by the Memon family.

Police said after the relative, Mohammad Memon, found out about this, he lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered in March. The complaint stated that the graves were sold for Rs 5 lakh to distant relatives of the Memons, police added.

Police have written to the qabrastan authorities asking them not to carry out burials in these four graves as the matter was under investigation.

