Mumbai: Man held for ‘raping’ niece

The Mumbai police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his seven-year-old niece in Santacruz on Thursday. The police said the accused was arrested from Pune on Friday.

An officer from Vakola police station said: “The victim’s mother had gone out for some work on Thursday but when she returned home, she noticed that the accused was touching her daughter inappropriately.” The accused allegedly pushed the victim and fled from the spot. The victim’s medical examination confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

The accused has been booked for rape under IPC and POCSO Act, said police.

