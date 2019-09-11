Mumbai: Man held for rape of former employee

THE NAGPADA police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman, who used to work for him, on the pretext of paying her outstanding salary.

The accused, Mehfooz Muzaffar Ansari, is a caterer and the woman used to work for him. She had recently left the job. On September 2, under the pretext of paying her outstanding salary, the accused called her to Andheri Metro station. He then asked her to accompany him to a beach, the police said. “On the beach, the accused forced her to consume alcohol,” a police officer said.

After the woman passed out, the accused allegedly took her to a room in Kamathipura, where he allegedly raped her, the police said.

When the woman woke up the next morning, she realised she was in a brothel. She approached the Nagpada police and registered a case of rape against Ansari, who was then arrested.

The police also arrested Parveen Shaikh (45), owner of a brothel, for allegedly renting the room to Ansari where the crime allegedly took place.