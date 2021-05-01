Mumbai: Man held for rape of 6-year-old tenant

The police said on Thursday, the accused found the girl alone and sexually assaulted her.

Oshiwara police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old student for allegedly raping his six-year-old tenant, who lives with her mother at the accused’s residence in Jogeshwari.

While the man’s family stays on the ground floor of a slum building, the victim stayed on the first floor. The police said on Thursday, the accused found the girl alone and sexually assaulted her. She later informed her mother, following which the man fled.

The mother approached the police. The police sent the girl for a medical test, which proved rape. “We booked him under IPC and POCSO Act. We traced him within hours,” said senior Inspector Sanjay Bendale of Oshiwara police station.