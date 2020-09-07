Sushant Singh Rajput death: Man held for posting objectionable videos

A cyber police official said Sarvagnya was later granted bail by a court and released. (File)

A man was arrested last month for posting videos on his YouTube channel, which the Mumbai Police claimed were defamatory.

The Cyber police station had issued a notice to Mumbai resident Omar Sarvagnya, directing him to present himself for questioning and provide clarifications. The police claimed that Sarvagnya had spread objectionable videos and information, fake news and rumours relating to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“During investigation, it is revealed that you have posted defamatory videos on YouTube in a disrespectful manner. Thereby creating misunderstanding and spreading rumours, in turn hampering the image of Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police,” the police wrote in their notice.

A case was registered against Sarvagnya for defamation, insult and inciting enmity, hatred or ill will among clauses under the Indian Penal Code.

A cyber police official said Sarvagnya was later granted bail by a court and released.

