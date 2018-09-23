Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Mumbai: Man held for murdering friend

The police said both the men had been drinking alcohol at a secluded spot near the pipeline, when a sudden quarrel erupted between them. Dhingra allegedly picked up a large rock and hit Pradhan repeatedly on the head and fled from the spot.

| Mumbai | Published: September 23, 2018 2:00:51 am
Man held for murdering friend, drunk man kills friend, Mumbai police, Mumbai, indian express (Representational Image)

A day after a 26-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death in Marol, Andheri East, police arrested his friend for allegedly murdering him in a fit of rage following a drunken quarrel.

On Saturday, the police arrested MIDC resident Sandesh Dhingra, hours after the body of his friend, Ganesh Pradhan, was discovered at Marol pipeline.

The police said both the men had been drinking alcohol at a secluded spot near the pipeline, when a sudden quarrel erupted between them. Dhingra allegedly picked up a large rock and hit Pradhan repeatedly on the head and fled from the spot. Both the men were unemployed, said police.

Powai Police booked Dhingra for murder under the Indian Penal Code.

Must Watch

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Watch Now
How A Disability Rights Activist, Is Making Art More Accessible
Buzzing Now
Advertisement