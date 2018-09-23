Mumbai: Man held for murdering friend

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A day after a 26-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death in Marol, Andheri East, police arrested his friend for allegedly murdering him in a fit of rage following a drunken quarrel.

On Saturday, the police arrested MIDC resident Sandesh Dhingra, hours after the body of his friend, Ganesh Pradhan, was discovered at Marol pipeline.

The police said both the men had been drinking alcohol at a secluded spot near the pipeline, when a sudden quarrel erupted between them. Dhingra allegedly picked up a large rock and hit Pradhan repeatedly on the head and fled from the spot. Both the men were unemployed, said police.

Powai Police booked Dhingra for murder under the Indian Penal Code.

