Mumbai: Man held for murder of girlfriend, dumping body in Malad creek

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend at his home in Goregaon (west) and then putting her body in a sack and dumping it in Malad creek during the early morning hours on April 26.

The body washed ashore at the Versova beach and was found by police on Thursday evening. The motive behind the murder is said to be a sudden fight between the two. Police said there was no sexual assault on the victim.

The deceased woman is identified as Sonam Shukla (19) a resident of Premnagar in Goregaon (west). The arrested accused Shahjib Ansari (23) is a resident of the same locality. The two were having an affair for around a year.

On the night of April 25, Ansari’s parents and elder brother had gone out for shopping and he was alone at home. Sonam went to meet him, and a sudden fight broke out between the two.

Ansari during questioning claimed that she was asking him for money and threatened that she would file a complaint against him. This enraged him and a scuffle took place between the two. In a fit of rage Ansari beat her up and later strangled her with an internet cable wire.

Police said that the murder took place somewhere after 10 pm. Ansari then tied her up using the same wire and went to a nearby shop and bought a sack. He put the body inside the sack and waited till 11 pm after which he took it to Malad creek on a scooter and dumped it.

Sonam, a college student, lived with her parents and two siblings. Her father is a cab driver.

Ansari’s father runs a small bakery. Ansari is a graduate and was preparing for Company Secretary (CS) exams.

Police said the woman’s family suspected someone from the same locality behind her murder. Based on the information, police started making queries and zeroed down on Ansari. Further, they found an eyewitness, who saw Ansari carrying a sack on a scooter.

The girl has completed her HSC and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate). On April 25, she left home at 4.30 pm and was supposed to return home by 9.30 pm. When she did not return at 9.30 pm, her parents started calling her, but her phone was switched off. She went to meet the accused around the same time.

On April 26, her family approached the local police and filed a missing complaint. “We will produce the accused before a magistrate court on Sunday,” said Siraj Inamdar, senior inspector of Versova police station.