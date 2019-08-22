Mumbai: Man held for murder of girlfriend

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was arrested from Santacruz East late Tuesday for allegedly killing his girlfriend on the suspicion on infidelity.

The deceased, Marina Lalmanswami (20), died at a hospital on Tuesday. She used to stay with the accused, Ramaen Curio, in Kalina. Both worked at salons in Kalina and hailed from Mizoram, the police said.

“Curio suspected Lalmanswami was unfaithful and regularly assaulted her,” an officer at Vakola police station said. The police claimed that the couple’s neighbours have alleged that over the last one week, the incidents of assault had increased.

“Curio had admitted Lalmanswami to a local hospital four days ago with injuries. She died on Tuesday,” the officer added.

Senior Inspector Kailas Avhad of Vakola police said: “Due to the injuries found on Lalmanswami, a postmortem was conducted at Cooper Hospital. The autopsy revealed that she had been severely assaulted.”

Following this, the police, which had initially registered a case of accidental death, booked Curio for murder.