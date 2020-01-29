Mumbai: Man held for murder of brother-in-law in Agripada

The deceased, Vinod Vijay Mokhara (40), was a peon at a municipal school in south Mumbai, police said. (Representational Image) The deceased, Vinod Vijay Mokhara (40), was a peon at a municipal school in south Mumbai, police said. (Representational Image)

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law to death in Agripada.

The deceased, Vinod Vijay Mokhara (40), was a peon at a municipal school in south Mumbai, police said. The incident took place around 8.30 pm when Vinod and his brother Girdhar Vijay Mokhara (50) allegedly went to the house of their sister to speak to her husband Rajesh Laxmam Borachi (47) over frequent arguments between the couple.

“Rajesh, who stayed at Dhobi Talao near Saath Rasta in Agripada, would frequently fight with his wife Hansa,” said an officer, adding that the accused used to work with the BMC as a class IV officer but was sacked due to alcoholism. “He would often fight with his wife and assault her in an inebriated condition,” said the officer. The couple has two daughters, aged 19 and 12.

On Monday, Hansa allegedly complained about his behaviour to her brothers, following which, they went to her residence. “At the house, as the two brothers started to speak, Rajesh started abusing them. He then got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Vinod on the chest… Vinod also sustained injury on his head… he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment,” the officer said.

The hospital informed the Agripada police about the incident, following which a case was registered. “With the help of our sources, we traced the accused to the railway tracks in south Mumbai,” said the officer.

