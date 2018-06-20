Mumbai: Man held for murder of 80-yr-old

Mumbai police nabbed man who killed 80 year old woman in Ahmedabad. (Representational) Mumbai police nabbed man who killed 80 year old woman in Ahmedabad. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man who was allegedly involved in the murder of an 80-year-old woman in Ahmedabad in December last year. While the Gujarat police had arrested the victim Rambha Patel’s son-in-law and two contract killers for the murder, they had been on the lookout for Ishtiyak Ali Khan (35) who had allegedly taken the contract to kill Patel.

According to police, unit 10 of the crime branch had received information that Khan had been seen in the Jogeshwari area lately. The police team laid a trap and arrested Khan. “He will be handed over to the Gujarat police,” said inspector S Shinde from unit 10.

The body of Patel had been found in her house on December 29 last year. Later, the police arrested her son-in-law Ramesh Patel, a medical shop owner who was in debt and had been allegedly eyeing the property of his mother-in-law. He had allegedly given a contract to Khan who hired contract killers to murder the woman, police said. ENS

