Mumbai: Man held for molesting students at college gate

A MAN was arrested last week for allegedly molesting students outside a college in the city.

Advertising

The matter came to light after one of the students approached the police. In her complaint, the 23-year-old student has alleged that around 8.30 am on July 24, when she was approaching the rear gate of the college, a man riding a cycle slowed down near her, groped her and sped off.

The student notified the college authorities and registered a complaint with the police the next day. The police scanned CCTV footage of the area and found that a few minutes after molesting the student, the cyclist had groped another woman at the college gate.

On July 26, the man was arrested by policemen in plainclothes who were stationed at the college gate. He was identified as Mohammad Nabi Hussain Shaikh. A police officer said that Shaikh works in a factory in Malad West.

Inquiries with the college principal revealed that Shaikh had groped a 19-year-old student at the same spot on July 22. He was produced in court, which remanded him to police custody till August 1.