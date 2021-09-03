Mumbai man held for making, selling duplicate toners

THE MUMBAI Police crime branch has arrested one person for alleged involvement in manufacturing duplicate toners used in printing and passing them off as those manufactured by well known companies.

The police found that the group was involved in selling duplicate toners through e-commerce portals to other countries like Japan, Germany, Belguim, Spain and England. An officer from Unit X of the crime branch said that based on a tip off, they raided a godown in Goregaon on Wednesday and found duplicates of toners manufactured by HP and Cannon.

The total value of the duplicate toners seized was Rs 2.69 crore. An FIR was registered against the person at the godown, identified as Vipul Sandha (32), and he was placed under arrest.

The police found that Sandha was earlier booked for a similar offence.

The officer said that as per their investigation, the accused had been manufacturing and sending these products abroad for over a year.