Mumbai: Man held for killing wife after spat over missing ID card

Man killed wife in Mumbai after a quarrel. (Representational) Man killed wife in Mumbai after a quarrel. (Representational)

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Kalbadevi on Friday, for allegedly killing his wife following a quarrel. Accused Brijeshkumar Prasad, 36, and his wife Sunita Prasad, 30, worked as house gully cleaners and lived on the pavement on Picket Road in Kalbadevi.

The police said the quarrel broke out between the couple on Wednesday afternoon after Brijeshkumar had failed to find his BMC identification card, and blamed his wife for misplacing it. “The accused hit his wife on the head with a wooden broom during the argument,” said Dyaneshwar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II.

Sunita was rushed to a hospital. She suffered from severe head injuries and died on Friday, the police said. LT Marg police arrested Prasad and booked him on charges of murder.

