Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Mumbai: Man held for killing wife after spat over missing ID card

Mumbai: Man held for killing wife after spat over missing ID card

The police said the quarrel broke out between the couple on Wednesday afternoon after Brijeshkumar had failed to find his BMC identification card, and blamed his wife for misplacing it.

| Mumbai | Published: June 17, 2018 4:09:40 am
husband wife quarrel, wife murdered Man killed wife in Mumbai after a quarrel. (Representational)
Related News

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Kalbadevi on Friday, for allegedly killing his wife following a quarrel. Accused Brijeshkumar Prasad, 36, and his wife Sunita Prasad, 30, worked as house gully cleaners and lived on the pavement on Picket Road in Kalbadevi.

The police said the quarrel broke out between the couple on Wednesday afternoon after Brijeshkumar had failed to find his BMC identification card, and blamed his wife for misplacing it. “The accused hit his wife on the head with a wooden broom during the argument,” said Dyaneshwar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II.

Sunita was rushed to a hospital. She suffered from severe head injuries and died on Friday, the police said. LT Marg police arrested Prasad and booked him on charges of murder.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now