Mumbai: Man held for killing his seven-year-old nephew

The Shivaji Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his seven-year-old nephew in Govandi. Police said the accused kidnapped him on Saturday, strangled him to death and then slit his throat with a broken beer bottle. The motive, police said, was anger at the boy’s parents “treating him poorly”.

Police identified the accused as Mohamed Naushad Allauddin Abbasi. He reportedly told police that he killed seven-year-old Mohamed Irfan because he was frustrated at his brother and sister-in-law’s behaviour towards him. In a fit of rage, he killed their son, he reportedly told police.

Senior police inspector Deepak Pagare said, “Abbasi stayed with his brother’s family in Govandi. He was employed as a zari worker in a business owned by the boy’s father. His job was to get work completed and felt he was not adequately paid.” At home too, Abbasi told police he was ill-treated. Infuriated that the boy’s parents seemed to give his share of food to their son, he decided to harm them, police said. “He took the boy to a parking lot near Eastern Freeway, strangled him and slit his throat,” Pagare said.

After the seven-year-old went missing, police were informed about a body having been found near Eastern Freeway. The body was identified by the boy’s parents, a police officer said.

While questioning family members, police were tipped off that Abbasi was the last person seen with the boy. “We interrogated him. He broke down and confessed to the killing. He said his brother made him work a lot and didn’t pay him what he deserved. He said his brother deducted rent from his pay,” an officer said.