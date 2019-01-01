Mumbai: Man held for killing gangster D K Rao’s aide

A PERSON was arrested, for shooting gangster D K Rao’s former aide M P Devendra alias T P Raja and then stabbing him multiple times, by Mumbai police on Monday. While police had arrested another accused Amjad Khan from Rajasthan few days back, Imran Qureshi, who has 10 cases registered against him was arrested on Monday morning from Kalamboli. Qureshi had come to meet his daughter when he was nabbed, police said.

D K Rao was the former aide of gangster Chhota Rajan. “A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Bhaskar Jadhav arrested the duo. There was a property dispute due to which the two killed Devendra,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 4) N Ambika. An officer linked to the case said that Devendra and Qureshi knew each other well and had also been arrested together in a murder case in 2006.

“The accused and deceased also worked as property dealers and there was some dispute regarding a particular plot that led to the murder,” said Jadhav.