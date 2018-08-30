Mumbai: Man held for killing brother

The brothers got into a scuffle and Suryabhan struck Brijbhan on the head with a cement paver block several times. (Representational Image) The brothers got into a scuffle and Suryabhan struck Brijbhan on the head with a cement paver block several times. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother in Sakinaka on Wednesday. The incident took place at 8.30 am in Kajupada when Suryabhan Lodh (26), came home to find his brother Brijbhan (27) intoxicated and assaulting their mother.

The brothers got into a scuffle and Suryabhan struck Brijbhan on the head with a cement paver block several times. Suryabhan then walked to Sakinaka police station and told the police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and took Brijbhan to hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

Kishor Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka, said Brijbhan was unemployed, used to drink and harassed family members for money. “The accused did not approve of his behaviour and wanted to save his mother,” he said.

