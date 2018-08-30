Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Mumbai: Man held for killing brother

The incident took place at 8.30 am in Kajupada when Suryabhan Lodh (26), came home to find his brother Brijbhan (27) intoxicated and assaulting their mother.

| Mumbai | Published: August 30, 2018 2:07:18 am
Mumbai: Man held for killing brother The brothers got into a scuffle and Suryabhan struck Brijbhan on the head with a cement paver block several times. (Representational Image)
Related News

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother in Sakinaka on Wednesday. The incident took place at 8.30 am in Kajupada when Suryabhan Lodh (26), came home to find his brother Brijbhan (27) intoxicated and assaulting their mother.

The brothers got into a scuffle and Suryabhan struck Brijbhan on the head with a cement paver block several times. Suryabhan then walked to Sakinaka police station and told the police about the incident. The police rushed to the spot and took Brijbhan to hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

Kishor Sawant, senior inspector, Sakinaka, said Brijbhan was unemployed, used to drink and harassed family members for money. “The accused did not approve of his behaviour and wanted to save his mother,” he said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Remembering Michael Jackson
Watch Now
Remembering Michael Jackson
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement