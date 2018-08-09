Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Mumbai: Man held for impregnating minor girl

The accused, identified as Pratik Kaldate, was arrested from Bramhand in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

| Thane | Published: August 9, 2018 2:40:21 am
Related News

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Kasarwadavli police on Wednesday for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The man was arrested from near his house, police said.

According to police, the incident came to light after the minor girl was taken to a hospital by her parents after she complained of constant stomach-ache. “The girl was found out to be pregnant by the medical staff, who in turn informed the police. After counseling the girl, we found out who the culprit was,” an officer said.

The accused, identified as Pratik Kaldate, was arrested from Bramhand in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

 

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement