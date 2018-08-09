Mumbai: Man held for impregnating minor girl

A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Kasarwadavli police on Wednesday for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The man was arrested from near his house, police said.

According to police, the incident came to light after the minor girl was taken to a hospital by her parents after she complained of constant stomach-ache. “The girl was found out to be pregnant by the medical staff, who in turn informed the police. After counseling the girl, we found out who the culprit was,” an officer said.

The accused, identified as Pratik Kaldate, was arrested from Bramhand in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

