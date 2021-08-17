Mumbai: Man held for ‘impersonating’ BMC employee and drawing salary for 24 years

A 53-YEAR-OLD MAN was arrested on Monday by Azad Maidan police for allegedly impersonating a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee and drawing salary for over 24 years.

The police said the accused, Ramesh Maruti Shelar, had started working as a gardener in the BMC in 1989. After realising that he got the job by procuring fake documents and drew Rs 43.31 lakh as salary, the corporation lodged a complaint. Shelar was produced in court and remanded in police custody till August 20.

The police said Shelar had managed to get his hands on the documents of one Sopan Maruti Sabale, a building mukadam in the BMC’s F-south ward.

“Shelar said the documents he used to apply for the job were given to him by a government official,” said an investigator, adding that they are trying to find the official.

Shelar worked in the BMC’s water department in Byculla till 2017. The fraud came to light following an audit of all the civic employees’ service record.

“In the records of both the workers, the name, date of birth and school leaving certificate details were the same. In 2017, it was noticed and accordingly, an inquiry ordered. Both of them were asked to submit their original caste certificates that they had submitted during the time of recruitment,” said an officer.

After the notices were issued, Sabale submitted his original documents, but Shelar stopped reporting to work.

In March 2017, the BMC issued a show-cause notice to Shelar, asking him to resume work. However, the show-cause notice reached the residence of Sabale at Junnar in Pune.

“Sabale’s father received the notice and called his son to ask why he had stopped reporting to work,” the officer said, adding that he then went to the BMC headquarters to get details on the same. Eventually, the BMC officials learnt about the fraud.

The BMC inquiry continued till the start of 2021 in which they concluded that Shelar had duped the civic body by submitting fake documents. The BMC then submitted an application following which a case was registered on July 15.

An official added that the BMC officials in their statement had revealed that when Shelar stopped reporting to work in 2017, he was being paid Rs 40,000 per month. “His total salary for 24 years summed up to be Rs 43.31 lakh,” said an officer.