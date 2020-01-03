Mumbai man held for hurling iron rod at judge, injuring stenographer

Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, Kurar police station, said the rod missed the judge and hit his stenographer. Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, Kurar police station, said the rod missed the judge and hit his stenographer.

A 60-year-old man in lawyer’s robes allegedly hurled an iron rod at a judge at the Sessions Court in Dindoshi on Thursday morning. The judge was unhurt but the rod hit his stenographer instead.

The police said the accused, Omkarnath Pandey, entered Additional Sessions Judge S U Baghele’s courtroom at 11.10 am and uttered the words “My lord Krishna” before throwing the rod in the judge’s direction.

Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector, Kurar police station, said the rod missed the judge and hit his stenographer. Policemen in the courtroom subdued Pandey and took him into custody.

Salunkhe said Pandey, a watchman who lives in Saki Naka, was booked for causing hurt and using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties and placed under arrest.

A circular was subsequently issued on Thursday by Additional Principal Judge M S Sharma. “To avoid such incidents in future, it is made mandatory for all advocates to undergo security check along with their baggage at the entrance of Dindoshi court with immediate effect,” the circular stated.

Up until the incident, advocates were not required to pass through security checks while entering the court.

