Mumbai: Man held for extortion, abetting neighbour’s suicide

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly pushing a neighbour to commit suicide in her Mira Road residence.

The man is accused of taking obscene pictures of the 43-year-old woman after spiking her drink and subsequently extorting Rs 32 lakh from her under the threat of posting the pictures on social media.

The woman is survived by her 56-year-old husband and their two sons. On October 4, the husband found her unconscious in the bathroom, having consumed rat poison and slashing her right wrist with a blade. She was taken to Bhakti Vedanta Hospital where she passed away on October 9 during treatment, the police said.

While the police initially described the death as accidental, new evidence came forth on November 1 when a relative was going through the woman’s cellphone.

In the photo gallery, the family found a 14.5-minute-long video that the woman had shot on October 1, allegedly explaining her intention to take her life.

The police said that in the video, she claimed that a few months ago, she had asked her neighbour for water.

After drinking the water, she passed out. When she regained consciousness, she was unable to remember what had happened but manege to return home.

However, the following day, the neighbour allegedly showed her obscene pictures that he had taken while she had been unconscious.

“The accused threatened to post the pictures on social media unless the woman paid him money,” said an officer at Naya Nagar police station.

Till October 1, the woman paid Rs 32 lakh to the accused in installments.

“When he asked for more money and continued to blackmail her, the woman decided to end her life,” the officer said, adding that in the video, she claimed that the neighbour had ruined her life and held him responsible for her actions.

After confronting the accused with the video, her family lodged a complaint with Naya Nagar police on November 16. Shantaram Walvi, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Mira Road Division), said the accused was arrested last week and booked on charges of committing extortion, sexual assault and abetting suicide under IPC.