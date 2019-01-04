Mumbai: Man held for duping over 250 people

A 50-YEAR-OLD travel agent has been arrested for allegedly duping over 250 people of Rs 22.5 lakh. Kamal Satpal Khanna, a travel agent who ran Chaitanya Travel agency in New Delhi, was arrested on Monday. The police said Khanna took around Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 each from the devotees at the ISKCON temple on the pretext of booking their flight tickets to Bhubaneswar. The victims realised that they have been handed over fake tickets when they reached the airport.

The police said that between May and December 2018, Kamlesh Patil, who works with an airline, approached Khanna for booking tickets for Bhubaneswar for the Jagannath Yatra.

An officer from the Shivaji Park police, where an FIR has been lodged, said: “Khanna met Kamlesh Patil at the ISKCON temple. Patil told Khanna that he had recently booked 40 tickets to Bhubaneswar and discussed the profits he had earned. Khanna then decided to work with him and said that he would get more customers in return for a good commission.”

Following this, Khanna started booking tickets through Patil, who involved another friend named Mahesh. They booked tickets for more than 250 people over the last seven months. “The two claimed that they sent the original flight tickets to Khanna, who sold them off and forwarded fake tickets to the customer. On the day of travel, when the passengers reached the airport, they were informed that the tickets were fake. They couldn’t reach Khanna, and so began to approach Patil and his friend,” said the officer.

In December, Patil approached the Kashimira police station and got a case registered against Khanna.

“A few victims also approached the Shivaji Park police, where a case on charges of cheating and forgery was registered on December 27. While we were on the lookout for Khanna, we were informed about his arrest by the Kashimira police,” added an officer. Khanna was later arrested by the Shivaji Park police as well.