Mumbai: Man held for ‘cheating’ son of Orissa HC Chief Justice of Rs 25,000

The Mumbai Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly cheating Allahabad-based Kartikeya Saran (32) by posing as an executive of an agency that provided domestic helps.

The Mumbai Police said the complainant is the son of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Vineet Saran. The police said the arrested man allegedly falsely advertised on online portals and cheated potential customers who sought domestic helps.

Kartikeya was allegedly cheated of Rs 25,000 that he had paid as an advance to get a domestic help from the bogus agency. According to police officers, a case had been registered with D B Marg police. The police said Kartikeya had been looking for a domestic help to look after his 18-month-old daughter.

An officer from D B Marg police station said: “Saran started looking for maids on online portals and after he registered with two portals, he got a call from one Lalit on May 1. The caller claimed he would help him with a maid who would charge Rs 7,000-8,000 (a month) as salary but claimed that he will have to make an advance payment of Rs 25,000 to the service provider.”

The caller then sent him portfolios of candidates and Kartikeya was asked to select one of them. “After the complainant selected a candidate, the caller said he would be sending the maid, along with an agent. But before that the complainant was asked to make an advance payment of Rs 25,000,” said an officer.

On May 4, Kartikeya transferred the amount to the bank account, the details of which had been provided to him by the caller. “Once the amount was transferred, the accused stopped contacting the complainant. Both his numbers were not reachable. Saran sensed something was wrong and approached Allahabad police station,” said the officer. A case was registered with the Allahabad police on May 8.

Senior inspector Pandurang Shinde from D B Marg police station said: “We registered the case on June 13 following which we traced his location to Virar and caught him from his residence.” The accused has been identified as Raj Jayprakash Saxena. Investigators claimed he has been committing the crime for the past five years and has duped more than hundred people across the country.

The police said the accused had earlier worked with a similar agency for two years. Saxena has been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of IPC. He was produced in Girgaum court on Friday and remanded in police custody till June 19.

