Mumbai: Man held for ‘cheating people by posing as Mahanagar Gas staffer’

An elderly man from the western suburbs helped police arrest a 22-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly cheating the residents of a housing society in Kandivali. The accused and his accomplice, who is on the run, allegedly posed as officials of the Mahanagar Gas company and collected money from six residents on the pretext of carrying out repair work on their gas line.

According to the police, the accused, Pradeep Bishnoi, entered sector 2 of Krishna Palace housing society in Charkop on Wednesday. “The duo went to the house of the elderly man, Shivaji Kale, and claimed they wanted to check his gas pipeline. During their examination, there was a spark on the pipe, and they demanded Rs 500 from him,” said a police officer.

Kale, police said, was surprised because he had got the connection only six months ago. He took their phone number, said he would pay them the next day and asked them to leave, police said.

However, later in the day, Kale discovered that the duo had visited six more houses in the society and collected Rs 500 each from the residents. Kale then called the customer care number of Mahanagar Gas and learnt that no one had been sent from the company, which advised him to contact the police.

While residents informed Charkop police, Kale contacted the accused and said he was ready to pay for the repair.

“As the two came back to the society, the residents, along with police officials, managed to get hold of Bishnoi, while the second accused fled from the spot,” said an officer.

According to police, the two have cheated many people using a similar method. “They used the uniform and identity card of former contractual employees and entered housing complexes,” said an officer.

Charkop police has booked the two under sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Bishnoi was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.

The police said they are checking whether the accused have been part of a larger group who are involved in robbing people while posing as Mahanagar Gas employees.